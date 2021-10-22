IIT-M and Japanese firm to launch diploma in Virtual Reality

Chennai :

The course would be open for anyone with an engineering background, including students currently enrolled in engineering degrees anywhere in India. The applications will be available from November 2021 and the first batch will commence from January 2022. The course will have an annual intake of 50 students.





IIT said Virtual Reality (VR) is a powerful technology in which the human senses are artificially stimulated. Using computer programmes, VR technology allows a user to interact with a computer-simulated environment to experience, feel and touch the images of the past, present and future.





An MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently between IIT-M and Monolith Research And Training Labs an associate company of Monolith Asia, a leading Japanese media communication technology company.





The course is being coordinated by the Centre of Excellence on Virtual Reality and Haptics, set up under the ‘Institute of Eminence’ initiative of the Union Government.



