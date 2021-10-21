Test run conducted for the new Tambaram-Guduvancheri railway track

Chennai :

Works for the 30-km long track were done in three phases. In the first phase laying of tracks, platforms and electrification of Chengalpattu-Singaperumal kovil stations were done; second phase works for the path connecting Singaperumal Kovil, Maraimalai nagar, Kattankalathur, Potheri and Guduvancheri; the last phase works for the path connecting Guduvancheri, Urapakkam, Vandalur, Perungalathur and Tambaram. The test run between Singaperumal Kovil to Guduvancheri was conducted at the end of 2020.





About over a month ago, test run from Tambaram-Guduvancheri was conducted with a diesel-engine train in three different speeds (60km, 80 km and 100 km). Following a satisfactory outcome, the railways wanted to conduct a test run with eight bogies in a speed of 120 km.





The test was the overseen by Southern Railways Commissioner of Safety Abhay Kumar Rai, Chennai Division Manager Ganesan and other technical experts. The run took place at 12:30 pm on Thursday. Satisfied with the test run, the commissioner of safety has certified the test to be successful. This path is expected to be functional soon.





Out of the 220 trains operated between Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chennai Beach only 56 trains get operated till Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tirumalpur and Arakkonam. If this Tambaram-Guduvancheri track starts functioning soon, the number of trains to these locations would be increased to 100.







