1,892 vehicles booked for number plate violations in Chennai, two cars seized

The drive was carried out on Tuesday and vehicles with sentences, visual signs, photos that are not abiding by the prescribed size and format of registration numbers were booked.





In some of the vehicles, number plates with unnecessary elements were removed by the police themselves and the motorists were warned.





In New Washermenpet, an Innova car with Andhra Pradesh registration number was seized since it had an additional plate with words - Social Justice for World Human Rights Council, District Chairman, Chittoor. Police said that the car owner, S Suresh Of Tirupati, is not part of any recognised human rights organisation and misused the name.





Similarly, Neelankarai police too seized an Innova car with had a number plate that said Nation Anti Crime and H R Council of India, Joint Secretary and booked its owner G Vijayakumar (44) of Kottivakkam was booked.