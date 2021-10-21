Trio held for kidnapping 65-yr-old job scam suspect near Adambakkam

Chennai :

The victim Sivaraman of Karunanidhi Street in Velachery owns a juice shop in Keezhkattalai. On Tuesday, Sivaraman was travelling in a car along with his son Karthick when near the under-construction Puzhutivakkam MRTS station, another car intercepted their vehicle and three persons, including a woman, asked Sivaraman to step out. They then forced Sivaraman into their vehicle and sped away.





Later, Karthick filed a complaint with Adambakkam police, who formed a special team and tracked Sivaraman with the help of the mobile phone tower to the Koyambedu bus stop. Soon, police rescued Sivaraman and arrested the three kidnappers.





They were brought to the Adambakkam police station and identified as Radhakrishnan (50) of Virudhunagar, his wife Lakshmi (39) and Krishnan (33) of Tiruttani. They told the police that Sivaraman had promised to get Lakshmi and Krishnan jobs in the Railways and took Rs 12 lakh from the couple and Rs 9 lakh from Krishnan in 2018. However, Sivaraman didn’t keep his word and didn’t return the money also. They said Sivaraman and his brother had a consultancy in Madurai and used to cheat people. Since Sivaraman’s brother passed away, they planned to kidnap Sivaraman to get their money back. Police arrested the trio and remanded them in judicial custody.