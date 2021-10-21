West Bengal police arrest murder accused in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused, Muhandar Rahman Surat (28), was traced to a friend’s house in Manali New Town and secured by the West Bengal CID.





City police said Rahman is the main accused in the murder of Asim Das, a Trinamool worker. The CID officials there had already arrested six men in the case, but Rahman remained at large. The CID had taken over the case in July, a month after the murder, and arrested the first accused from Delhi.





