Cops on night patrol foil ATM robbery bid in Kolathur, nab one

Chennai :

The arrested M Rajesh (21) of Kolathur had also sealed the CCTV cameras with insulation tape not to get caught, but the police acted swiftly and secured him after a chase.





Inspector Uma Maheshwari and the team found him breaking a Canara Bank ATM at Sri Nagar Colony around 2 am.





While he managed to flee, two vehicles chased and secured him from Ramadoss Street. The cash in the ATM is intact since he was yet to get access to the cash chest. Police said he was a pavement dweller and used to work at shops as a daily wager. “He was looking for quick bucks and not a previous offender, but he will be remanded,” said police.