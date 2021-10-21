Only God can save police dept: High Court

Chennai :

When the former SP D Kannan, a co-accused in the criminal case filed by the woman officer, claimed that he had stopped the latter’s car following instruction by DGP Das (also under suspension), Justice P Velmurugan rejected the contention stating: “Will you murder someone if your superior officer asks you to do so?” Pointing out that subordinate officials have to follow only lawful instructions and termed the action by the suspended DGP as ‘a shame to the police department’.





Only 10 per cent of the police personnel were acting as per their conscience, Justice Velmurugan added. He also wondered how would the public have faith in the police if a senior officer was facing such allegations.





Kannan had submitted that it was not him but the public at the toll plaza who stopped the woman SP’s car that came at a high speed. He only handed over the phone to the woman officer as per the instructions of the special DGP, his counsel told the court. However, the judge made it clear that he was not inclined to agree to the arguments, forcing the suspended SP to withdraw the plea seeking to discharge him from the criminal case. Following this, the petition was dismissed.





Justice Velmurugan also directed the authorities to complete the trial within three months.





The woman IPS officer had alleged that special DGP Rajesh Das had sexually harassed her while they were travelling on a car while on security detail for the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. When the officer was proceeding to Chennai to meet the Home Secretary to lodge a complaint, Kannan, the then SP of Chengalpattu, stopped her car. She then filed a complaint to add Kannan as a co-accused for preventing her from lodging a complaint against Das.