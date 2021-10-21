Senior citizen, young woman attacked and robbed in Chennai

Chennai :

In Ashok Nagar, S Parvathy (65) of Rajamannar Salai was going for a walk around 7 am on 16th avenue when a bike-borne duo approached her on the pretext of finding out an address and snatched her gold chain.





As Parvathy held on to the chain, the duo dragged her for a few metres and escaped with her 10-sovereign chain. Parvathy who sustained injuries in the attack was rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani.





On information, KK Nagar police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. When contacted, police said the victim is out of danger and there were no CCTV cameras at the crime spot.





Similarly, a 25-year-old woman who was on her way to work was robbed of her half-sovereign chain in Ayanavaram on Wednesday morning. The victim, K Priyanka of Egangipuram, a private firm employee, was walking towards the Murasoli Maran flyover on Perambur High Road to board an MTC bus when a man walking from the opposite direction suddenly snatched her chain. As she held on to the chain, the snatcher pushed the victim and escaped with half the chain in an autorickshaw which was kept ready by the driver.





Priyanka, who sustained injuries lodged a complaint at Sembium police station. Since the scene of crime falls under Otteri police station, the latter has taken up the complaint to arrest the suspects.





Meanwhile, in Vadapalani, passersby secured a chain snatcher and handed him over to police. The accused Vinoth Kumar of Coimbatore snatched a two-sovereign chain from a woman on Tuesday morning, said police.