3 arrested for murder of 21-year-old in Pallikaranai

During the interrogation, Kamalakannan told the police that when he was in prison in connection with a mobile phone theft case, Vigneshwaran used to visit his house and take money from his wife claiming that he would do help Kamalakannan in the prison. But Vigneshwaran never visited the prison. Sources said Vigneshwaran also developed a relationship Kamalakannan’s wife.





When he learnt about this after being released, Kamalakannan planned to kill Vigneshwaran and took him to the farmland on Sunday in auto where he was murdered. Officials are now searching for another allegedly involved in the murder.