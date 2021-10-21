CBSE students can request change of exam centre in Chennai

New Delhi :

“It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow instructions given by the CBSE to forward the request to the board in an online system,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.





“Accordingly, all students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE’s website. No requests after the schedule will be accepted by the board for change of examination centre city,” he added. The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 are scheduled from December 1.