Durai Vaiko’s son gets plum post in MDMK

Durai Vaiko, son of MDMK founder Vaiko, on Wednesday, was appointed the headquarter secretary of the party. Vaiko, once an ardent critic of dynastic politics, made the announcement at a media briefing in Chennai
Chennai: “MDMK functionaries at the district and state level for the past two years have been urging to that Durai Vaiko be given a post. I asked him not to enter politics. Even at a party meeting held two years ago, I assured that Durai will not enter politics. But without my knowledge, he worked in the districts during the pandemic. The decision to give him a post was taken based on ballot voting after a meeting of party’s district secretaries. Durai got 104 of the total 106 votes,” said Vaiko.
