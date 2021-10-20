Activists demand changes in draft resettlement and rehabilitation policy

Chennai :

In a consultation meeting organised by the Information and Resources Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) and Madras School of Social Work, on Wednesday, participants pointed out that the draft policy has been prepared in a hasty manner.





Dr Karen Coelho of Madras Institute of Development Studies said that the committee proposed in the draft only has government officials, who would not oppose government decisions. "The committee should be expanded to include local politicians. The draft proposed social audits should be conducted every 2 years, but it is a must conduct social audits once in three months to ensure quality and quantity of facilities," she added.





She also pointed out that the draft does not mention the maximum size of the resettlement colony. As the bigger resettlement colonies have several problems, the government should create smaller colonies.





Meanwhile, participants highlighted the confusing terminologies in the draft policy and demanded explanations to the concerned section of the society apart from conducting public consultation meetings across the State.





Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) released the draft policy on October 12 and invited suggestions from stakeholders on the draft policy. The suggestions should be submitted before October 27.



