21-year-old tries to break ATM in Kolathur, arrested

Chennai :

The arrested, M Rajesh (21) of Kolathur, had also sealed CCTV cameras with insulation in order to not to get caught, but the alert police acted swiftly and secured him after a chase.





Inspector Uma Maheshwari and the team found him breaking the Canara Bank ATM at Sri Nagar Colony around 2 am. While he managed to flee the spot, two vehicles chased him and secured him from Ramadoss street.





The cash in the ATM was intact since he was secured even before he got access to the cash chest, said police.





After inquiries, police said that he was a pavement dweller and used to work at shops a daily wager. "He wanted to make a quick buck and attempted to break open ATM. He is not a previous offender, but he will be remanded," said police.