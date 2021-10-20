Murder investigation stalled for 5 hours over jurisdiction dispute

Chennai :

Around 3.30 pm on Monday, the villagers noticed the body of a man, later identified as Vigneshwaran of Radha Nagar in Chromepet, with his throat slit, in farmland at Arul Murugan Nandavanam Nagar.





When they alerted the Pallikaranai police, a team from the station came to the spot and said the area came under Chitlapakkam police.





Finally, based on direction from senior officers, Pallikaranai police registered a case around 9 pm. Officials said Vigneshwaran, who supplied drinking water cans, was last seen travelling in an autorickshaw with Kamalakannan and Sarath of Chitlapakkam around 2 pm.





The body was sent to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination, and the police are searching for Kamalakannan and his friends who are absconding.