Warehouse staff refuse to accept paddy, farmers block Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway

Chennai :

For the past two months, the staff there did not accept the product stating that they did not have any stock of gunny bags.





Upset that a large volume of paddy was left to rot in the rain, a large number of farmers staged a protest against the officials for not accepting paddy.





The police and Revenue officials rushed to the spot and told the protesters that the government has already received enough paddy. They were asked to sell them to private warehouses. But the farmers argued that warehouse staff had already given tokens to 114 farmers and said they cannot take them to a private warehouse now.





Later, Revenue officials said they would talk to senior officials and take steps to collect the paddy soon. They also promised to cover all the paddy bags and prevent them from getting wet in the rain. Following this, the protesters dispersed.