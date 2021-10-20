Chennai woman cons customers with fake cargo firm: held

Chennai :

According to the police, the accused, Praveena of Puzhal, had previously worked with a few logistics firms and decided to float her own company, Fast Cargo Packers and Movers, but without any infrastructure in place.





In the first week of October, Dhanalakshmi of Triplicane lodged a complaint at the Anna Square police station that the motorbike she sent to her son in Gujarat through Fast Cargo Packers and Movers in August was not delivered even after several weeks. She reportedly paid Rs 10,000 to the company. A case was registered, and the police secured Praveena.





Investigations revealed that Praveena had parked the bike at a godown in Puzhal from where it was recovered along with a few other vehicles. Officials said that the woman had cheated a few others too in the same manner and kept the two-wheelers with her.





Police said that she registered her firm on Lynk, a logistics services mobile app, and received orders through it. “She would send a guy to pick up the vehicle at customer’s doorstep and collect up to Rs 10,000 claiming that the vehicle would be insured for damages, if any, while being taken to the destination,” said inspector Vahitha Begum. However, she parked the vehicles at the godown and gave excuses for the delay in delivery.





“To those who went to the police, she returned the vehicle but withheld the payment. To others, she sent the vehicles through other cargo services where the customers would be forced to pay again to get it delivered,” said the official.





Praveena’s accomplice Sanjay, who used to pick up the vehicles from the customers, was also arrested. “She paid him a meagre Rs 200 for each vehicle pick up,” said the police. Both were remanded in judicial custody.