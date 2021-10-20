Couple immolates selves after quarrel with neighbour, latter held

Picture of the Elderly couple: Janakiraman (84) and his wife Mariammal (74) from Cholapuram

Chennai :

The deceased, Janakiraman (84) and his wife Mariammal (74) of Cholapuram, were residing in a house just behind their relative Sasikala’s portion.





Police said that there was a difference of opinion between the couple and Sasikala over the partition of the property. On Monday, Sasikala allegedly blocked the sewer pipes coming from the couple’s house after a quarrel with them, and the woman allegedly verbally abused the couple.





Dejected over it, the couple set themselves ablaze in the storeroom of Sasikala’s house and succumbed to burns.





On Tuesday morning, the couple’s son Yuvaraj reached the house. He alerted Ambattur police about the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.





A suicide note retrieved from the house blamed Sasikala for the couple’s extreme step. Based on Yuvaraj’s complaint, Ambattur police registered a case and arrested Sasikala for abetment. She was remanded in judicial custody.