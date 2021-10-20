SI run over on Kamarajar Salai, 2 drivers arrested

Chennai :

The deceased, T Prasanna, of Koliyanur village in Villupuram district, was posted in the technical services wing of the DGP office, the police said.





The incident happened around 7.40 pm when he tried to cross the road from the forensic lab entrance to reach Marina beach after duty. A Mahindra Xylo coming from Anna Square knocked him down. When he fell on the road, another vehicle coming from Mandaveli towards Parry’s Corner ran over him, killing him on the spot.





Traffic police personnel posted there rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Drivers, Rajkumar and Karthik, were arrested. Probe is on.