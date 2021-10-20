44-year-old man murders brother in Villivakkam for harassing mom

Chennai :

The deceased, Sivaraj, was a fireman with the Central Industrial Security Force and is said to have opted for voluntary retirement. Unmarried, Sivaraj often came home drunk and harassed his mother.





On Monday night, too, Sivaraj created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, which led to a quarrel between him and his brother, Prakash (44). Prakash, who was also allegedly drunk, attacked Sivaraj with a wooden log and the latter collapsed and died on the spot.





On information, the Villivakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Prakash, who was secured from the house, was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.