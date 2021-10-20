11 stolen bikes, 3 mini-trucks seized from gang of five

A five-member gang, who stole two-wheelers and mini trucks from different parts of the city and other districts has been arrested by the Thoraipakkam police.
Chennai:
As many as 11 bikes and three mini-trucks were seized from the gang. Among the accused, M Mohammed Kalith (27) of Perambur and P Praveen Kumar (19) of Ayapakkam were picked up with the help of CCTV footage.
Based on their confession, the remaining suspects, Mohammed Shabir (31), R Sarath alias Babu (31) and S Sathish (33) of Tirupattur were secured. The Thoraipakkam police launched a hunt for them after several vehicles were reported missing in their jurisdiction.
