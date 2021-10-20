4 additional High Court judges to assume charge today

Chennai :

While the allotted strength of the High Court, including the Madurai bench, is 75 judges, the court currently has only 56 judges including the Chief Justice.





The senior-most judge, Justice TS Sivagnanam, was recently transferred to the Calcutta High Court, which brought down the strength to 55. With the new appointments, the court would have 59 judges.





The Union government had recently issued a notification appointing advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D Bharatha Chakravarthy, R Vijayakumar and Mohammed Shafiq as additional judges to the High Court.





“HC’s Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee will preside over the swearing-in ceremony in the HC’s new auditorium. The CJ will administer the oath of office to the newly appointed additional judges. After the swearing-in ceremony, there will be a welcome address by Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram,” the Registrar–General said in a circular.





The swearing-in event will be telecast on the official YouTube channel of the Madras High Court.