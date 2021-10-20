Class 11 boy slips to death from 4th floor

Chennai :

The police said he went to the terrace to fetch his shoes before swimming class. The deceased, S Nirmal, was a Class 11 student and elder son of Sathyendhan, a private firm employee.





The family lived on the second floor of the apartment on SRP Koil Street. Nirmal, who went for swimming classes regularly in the mornings, went to the terrace on the fourth floor, as usual, to take his shoes around 4 am.





A few minutes later, he fell to death. A car driver who noticed the boy falling rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital. But he died without responding to treatment a few hours later.