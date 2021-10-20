DVAC seize Rs 5L from health service officials

Chennai :

Based on the information that health service officials in Kancheepuram were demanding bribes from colleges, private companies and other establishments in exchange for issuing sanitary certificates, Kancheepuram DVAC officials conducted a surprise check on Monday.





During the raid, they recovered Rs 1,66,910 from the office of Deputy Director of Health Service Pazhani, Rs 26,490 from block health supervisor Sreenivasan and Rs 8,900 from block health officer Elango.





When they searched the house of Pazhani, Rs 3,22,900 of unaccounted cash and an ICICI bank locker key were seized. The bank locker would also be checked by the DVAC.