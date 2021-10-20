State records 1,179 new COVID cases and 16 deaths

Chennai :

The highest number of cases were reported in Chennai (156), while Coimbatore took second place by recording 127 new cases. As many as 98 cases were reported in Chengalpattu.





The State tested 1,26,786 people on Monday and the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9 per cent. The TPR in Chennai was 0.8 per cent. The highest TPR was reported in Krishnagiri at 1.8 per cent. Currently, there are 14,326 active cases in Tamil Nadu.





As many as 16 more deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 35,928.