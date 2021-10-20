Board game aims to bring recognition to the art of weaving

Chennai :

“Jacquard looms were replicated to create the designs. It is a 2-4 player part strategy–part deduction game that challenges the players to create colourful handloom patterns. In this game, you get to be the handloom weaver who has to complete various unique designs using the yarns on the board as per the patterns depicted on the design cards. The player has to strategise and plan his/her moves carefully as there are chances of the board getting disrupted by other weavers (players) at every turn. You have to be quick with your actions as each and every game will be different from the first. By the random arrangement of yarns, every game will always feel like the first game you play. The goal of the game is to be the first weaver to gain eight annas (victory points),” says Madhumita Mani, the founder of Mad4Fun Games.





Designer Darshini Sunder helped in creating beautiful, colourful designs. “Through this board game, we wanted to give recognition to the art of handloom weaving. There will be 36 design cards and 36 action cards in the board game.”





The duo is also part of the online event called celebrating handloom digitally hosted by DakshinaChitra on October 24.