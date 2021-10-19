New syllabus for first-year TN engineering students to be introduced this year

Chennai :

The fresh curriculum has been prepared with the help of industry and academic experts for various disciplines of Undergraduate (UG) degree courses in Engineering and Technology.





The decision to start a new syllabus for first-year engineering aspirants were taken at a recent Syndicate meeting held at Anna University. However, second, third, and final year students will have the same existing syllabus. However, the first-year students will have a new syllabus in the second, third and fourth years.





Stating that the adoption of new syllabus will be advantageous for the students to enhance their skills and employability, a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next on Tuesday pointed out when the new syllabus was introduced five years back, the curriculum was prepared involving 90% of academicians and 20% of industrial experts.





"However, unlike the previous method, this new syllabus has been designed involving 80% of industrial experts and 20% academicians," he added.





The official also said during the meetings held for developing the curriculum for UG engineering courses, a concern was shared that in the present system, the first year syllabus is heavily loaded and it is of utmost importance that the students entering into the first year of an engineering course should feel at ease by lowering the burden of syllabus and credits.





"A new concept of virtual laboratories has also been introduced in the new curriculum," he said adding that in future the curriculum committee will also ensure the revision of the syllabus on regular basis, which will certainly help students to achieve better employability, start-ups and other avenues for higher studies".





However, the official mentioned that in some disciplines it is left to the colleges to frame the edited syllabus as per their requirements.





"Also, it was made about ten weeks summer internships mandatory before completion of under graduation," he said adding that this will equip the students with practical understanding and training about industry practices in a suitable industry or organisation.





However, Dr I Arul Aram, Professor, Head of Media Sciences College of Engineering, Anna University, said that at present, the new curriculum will be applicable to all the affiliated engineering colleges. "The new syllabus in Anna University affliated colleges will be introduced shortly," he added.