Cleanliness worker returns 100-gram gold coin found amidst garbage

A cleanliness worker, who found a 100-gram gold coin amidst garbage in Tiruvottiyur, surrendered it to police, who in turn handed it over to its owner on Sunday. The worker, Mary, was involved in segregating the waste in the Tiruvottiyur zone when she was surprised to find a gold coin.
Chennai:
She immediately informed her supervisor Senthamizhan and he handed over the coin to Sathangadu police station.
Sathangadu police had already received a complaint from one Ganesh Raman of Annamalai Nagar in Tiruvottiyur that his wife dumped the gold coin at the garbage bin along with other waste by mistake.
After inquiries, the coin was handed over to Ganesh Raman and the conservancy worker was appreciated for her honesty.
