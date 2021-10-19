Delivery executive hacked to death by gang of four in Periapalayam

Chennai :

The deceased, M Jegadeesan of Sivanvayal village near Periapalayam, was working as a courier delivery executive in Tiruvallur. The incident happened when he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler.





A four-member gang intercepted him in Sivanvayal village and attacked him with weapons and fled the spot.





Jegadeesan succumbed to the injuries on the spot. On information, Vengal police rushed to the scene of the attack and retrieved his body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects. Further investigations are on