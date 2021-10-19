Man cheated of Rs 10L with fake oximeters

Chennai :

The victim, Vinojkumar of Padi, who is into supplying industrial safety equipment, placed an order for 3,000 pulse oximeters with a company in Teynampet in May.





While Vinojkumar received just 400 pulse oximeters for sample, he sold them to medical shops. However, he was informed that the oximeters did not function properly and showed the same reading for everyone and the devices allegedly read 96 SpO2 even for pencils.





Vinojkumar approached the company to return the devices and get his Rs 10 lakh reimbursed. But there was no response from the company.





While Vinojkumar lodged a complaint at the Korattur police station in July, he was given CSR receipt in September.





When contacted, Korattur police said that the complaint has been taken up for investigation.