Gold worth Rs 1.5 crore seized at Chennai airport, four arrested

Chennai :

The customs officials on suspicion intercepted the six passengers who arrived from Dubai and Sharjah.





The customs when questioned them found them to be nervous and evasive in their replies. Later, during a body search, recovered 10 bundles of gold in the form of a paste which were concealed in their rectum. On examination, the gold weighed about 2.67 kg was extracted.





The officials also seized electronic goods and gold worth Rs 1.4 crores and further inquiry is on. In the second incident, a 25-year-old man who arrived from Sri Lanka was found wearing a belt made up of gold, painted in black color.





It was seized later. In a similar incident, a 23-year-old man who arrived from Sri Lanka was wearing a belt made up of gold-coated in silver. The customs seized 350 grams of gold worth Rs 15 lakh from both and they were arrested for further inquiry.