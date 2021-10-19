Mansion staff dump body on road to hide suicide, arrested

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Rajkumar (45) of Warangal. On October 3, he had checked into the mansion without submitting any valid identity proof which is mandatory. As he did not step out of the room the next day, the mansion manager Peer Mohammed and room boy K Ravi peeked into the room and found him hanging from the ceiling.





On October 4 night, they dumped the body at a vacant plot behind the mansion and left for their respective hometowns. But when he returned to duty on October 9, Peer Mohammed found that the body was still lying there and had become decomposed by then. He then alerted the police as if he noticed the body just then. The police retrieved it and sent it for post-mortem examination.





However, growing suspicious, Egmore police grilled Peer Mohammed after which he admitted that it was he and Ravi who dumped the body. Ravi was also brought back from Kadappa, and both of them were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. The duo was booked under Sections 177, 201, 202 and 203 of IPC.