Fake cop offers to marry woman, dupes her father of Rs 87L

Chennai :

The suspect A Siva Ganesh alias Chandrasekaran told the victim that he was in the police department and received the money on multiple occasions after making him visit the court for the divorce process.





The victim K Mohandoss in his complaint stated that he was introduced to Siva Ganesh by two accomplices. The accused, who learnt that the victim’s daughter is separated, approached him offering to marry her and helping her to get formally divorced.





From January to March, Shiva Ganesh allegedly received Rs 84.60 lakh as cash and cheque for Rs 1 lakh from Mohandoss on multiple occasions after making him arrive at Egmore court to project as if the divorce case is on the trial.





In between, a woman also spoke to Mohandoss claiming to be a judge and asked him to part with another Rs 20 lakh to Shiva Ganesh to close the trial soon in favour of his daughter.





In February, Shiva Ganesh took Mohandoss’ car claiming to be travelling to his hometown for emergency work and allegedly never returned the vehicle, while he also withdrew Rs 1.2 lakh using his daughter’s debit card.





However, when Mohandoss grew suspicious and demanded the money back, Shiva Ganesh allegedly started threatening him claiming that he would shame the family using his connections. Based on his complaint, the entrustment fraud wing of CCB has registered a case and launched a hunt for Shiva Ganesh.