Cops go door-to-door to nab gang that opened fire at Tasmac staffer

Chennai :

Thulasidas, a Tasmac staff at Oragadam, was hacked to death and his colleague Ram suffered bullet injury when they were returning home after closing the shop on October 4. Thulasidas died on the spot while Ramu was admitted to the hospital where doctors removed the bullet from his chest.





To nab the attackers, the police have formed six special teams that have started to verify all the guest workers who are staying in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. The police personnel have started visiting everyone at their doorsteps and search the houses.





Days after the murder, a gang approached a woman near the Sriperumbudur toll plaza while she was waiting for the bus and snatched her gold chain at gunpoint, on October 10. They jumped into the forest area after opening fire in the air.





A special team of the police killed one of the accused, Murthuza Sheik (26), in an encounter last week when he allegedly tried to escape after attacking the police in the forest area. The team secured another accused, Naim Akthar, who was taken into custody.





The use of firearms made the police suspect that the same gang might have killed the Tasmac staff in Oragadam. But they found out later that the guns used in the crimes were different.