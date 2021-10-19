GCC issues memo to Tiruvottiyur sanitary inspectors

Chennai :

According to the memo, the civic body has fixed a target of administering more than 5.23 lakh doses in Tiruvottiyur. However, the zone had administered only 2.02 lakh doses despite five mega vaccination camps. The zone only achieved 38 per cent of the target.





“This shows the lethargic attitude of the sanitary inspectors and has created a bad impression about the Chennai Corporation. The sanitary inspectors concerned should respond to the memo or else action will be taken against them,” the memo issued by the zonal officer said.





Tiruvottiyur zone has 14 divisions and the memo mentions all the 14 sanitary inspectors. Of the 14 sanitary inspectors, six are appointed on a contract basis.





Meanwhile, sanitary inspectors claim that most of the residents are hesitant to get the shots. “Some residents refuse to get vaccinated despite repeated requests,” a sanitary inspector said.





It may be noted that the civic body has appointed 140 sanitary inspectors on a contract basis to carry out COVID-19 related works. The temporary sanitary inspectors are also doing other works that permanent sanitary inspectors do. Recently, the civic body delayed providing salary to the temporary sanitary inspectors.





Also, Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association urged the government to provide weekly off to all the employees taking part in vaccination drives. “Review meetings are conducted frequently due to which workers could not enjoy their weekly off. So the government should announce next day after the mega vaccination drive as a holiday, “ the association demanded.