Brace up for heavy rains next 2 days: RMC forecast for southern TN districts

Chennai :

Sources said the snail-paced recruitment process for junior administrative staff in district- and taluk- level offices is affecting the outcome of applications from rural parts.





“As there is a notable shortage for junior administrative staffs in the TNSLSA, the existing staff members are reeling under severe work pressure. The routine of TNSLSA has been hit hard by the manpower gap,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.





TNSLSA was formed through the Legal Services Act, 1987, to give free and expert legal services to the marginalised sections. The TNSLSA also conducts Lok Adalats to render justice to the common people in the State. Statics released by the TNSLSA reveals the fact that the number of people benefited through the authority has been reducing every year since 2015.





In 2015, 56,540 people were benefitted through the TNSLSA and by 2020, only 28,225 people got benefitted. “As the recruitment of junior administrative assistants is taking place slowly, the paralegal staff are working to address the cases as daily wage staff. As the lockdown has been relaxed, more applications are coming to the TNSLSA. However, the limited paralegal staffs are unable to dispose of the cases,” an officer maintained.





However, the process of recruiting people has resumed as the government eased lockdown. “The recruitment process was started in 2019, but the coronavirus outbreak halted the process. When it was started again last year, it was put on hold because of the second wave of COVID. However, the authority managed to fill around 20% of vacancies during the lockdown period,” a senior-level officer said.