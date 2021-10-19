This Chennai tea shop serves flavourful chai, coffee in clay cups

Chennai :

“I started Chai Sutta Bar along with my partners Anand Nayak and Rahul Patidar to bring an interesting fusion of western vibes blended with the Indian culture of serving chai to its customers. What makes us stand apart from other players is that our chai and coffee are served in a kulhads (clay cups). This provides an aromatic taste to different chai and coffee. The reason for using soil-based kulhad is to protect the earth from harmful plastic substances. We serve flavourful chai varieties, cold coffees, hot coffees, burgers, milkshakes, sandwiches, maggie, pizza, pasta, and more,” says Anubhav Dubey.





After opening 200+ outlets across India, team CSB wanted to enter the Tamil Nadu market. “We were waiting for the right opportunity and time. We studied the Chennai market and understood there is a huge potential in opening an outlet here. We hope our Gopalapuram outlet will attract many in the coming days,” he adds.





CSB has pocket-friendly combos that include cheese chutney sandwiches, double masala Maggi, paneer takatak sandwich, mask bun, ice-tea, cream jelly shake, and more.