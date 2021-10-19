DVAC raids 50 locations linked to Vijaya Baskar

Chennai :

While eight premises were in Chennai, 32 in Pudukkottai came under the lens.





The FIR said the former minister and his wife amassed illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore during the check period of five years ended on March 31.





During the raids, more than Rs 23 lakh in cash and 10 hard disks were seized. Apart from that, 4.87 kg of gold articles, RC books of 136 goods vehicles, and other property documents were identified.





The DVAC, in its FIR, said at the beginning of the check period, Vijaya Baskar and his wife had assets worth Rs 6.41 crore. But by March 31 this year, the worth of his possession of pecuniary resources and properties in the form of bank deposits, jewels, motor vehicles, agriculture lands, house sites, insurance policies, investment in partnership firms, buildings, etc increased to Rs 57.77 crore.





After calculating possible savings, expenses, purchases, and genuine income, the DVAC has pegged his disproportionate income at Rs 27.22 crore.