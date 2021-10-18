CII to work with Tamil Nadu to make it USD 1 trillion economy by 2030

Chennai :

Ranganathan mentioned that the state must focus specifically on sectors like defence and aerospace, future technology companies, start-ups and fintech which would drive future investment and create employment opportunities for TN in the days to come.





CII suggested the state to work towards creating a focused developmental agenda for future start-ups and tech companies, which will play a pivotal role in reaching the goal by 2030. CII also urged the Chief Minister for a dedicated policy in TN for creating the environment and which will also help in attracting investments in the areas emerging technologies, start up and fintech.





Ranganathan mentioned the need to promote defence industrial corridor in TN and how MSMEs in the state would get benefitted through this initiative. More investments in defence manufacturing would help in developing the competitiveness of MSMEs in TN. CII is currently working on coming out with a feasibility report on the opportunities available for defence industries including MSMEs in the State.





He also urged the State to make use of the longest coast available which is available in TN and promote various tourism destinations as the hospitality sector could be a catalyst for the reviving the domestic economy and create more jobs and rekindle the rural economy as well.





Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII TN, highlighted various initiatives taken by the industry body in the state and appreciated the CM for taking proactive steps towards industrial growth like creating industrial parks in Tier II and Tier III cities, development of IT parks, infrastructure development focusing on roads and highways sectors. He also mentioned that CII would focus more on the Industry 4.0 technologies as it is going to be the next big thing for the Industries. Satyakam Arya, VC, CII TN thanked the CM on the recent amendment in consent to operate policy which is a huge step towards creating a robust environment for the development of current & future industries.