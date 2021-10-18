Water Resource Department to increase water storage of Maduranthakam Lake

Chennai :

“During the intense rainfall the lake gets full, without enough storage capacity and water from the lake is not used for any purpose it leads to flooding. If the water was being discharged only when the Chembarambakkam dam releases it after reaching the maximum capacity water level. To avoid such a flood situation in the coming days, we are planning to increase the storage capacity of the lake,” said a senior WRD official.





The current storage capacity of Maduranthakam Lake is spread over 1,058 hectares, which has been reduced to 530 mcft, they are planning to improve the lake to 790 mcft. “When the lake storage is improved and there is excess rain, we will be able to identify the water level in the lake and discharge water when it is necessary, without releasing water from Chembarambakkam dam,” said the official.





The department is planning to improve the water capacity after desilting the lake, even eco-restoration is part of the project. Already, the encroachments were cleared a few years ago, now only a few houses and shops are built, which will be removed once the approval of lake restoration is given. Even the sewage discharge into the water body from the residential areas will be prevented, and the bund will be strengthened.





“The project is yet to be approved by the government. After the project is sanctioned, we will start with the preliminary work of restoration by clearing the encroachments,” said another WRD official.



