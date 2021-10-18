Park maintenance contractors fined for poor work in Chennai

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation, during field inspections by the parks department of the civic body, some of the parks were found to be ill-maintained. "Between July 31 and October 16, as much as Rs. 4.96 lakh has been collected as penalty from the contractors, who have been given park maintenance works," a Chennai Corporation press release said.





The civic body also warned the contractors of termination if they continue to ill-maintain the parks. Residents' welfare associations can complain about the poor maintenance of parks in their localities to zonal offices, regional deputy commissioner offices as well as to 1913 complaint cell.





As per the tender conditions, the contractors should trim grass and de-weed the parks periodically. Also, contractors should employ qualified and trained persons to maintain the parks and keep feedback books at the entrances so that the public can point out issues.



