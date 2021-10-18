5 UG programmes of SRMIST get NBA accreditation

Chennai :

Accordingly, the programmes in Biotech and Mechanical have been given accreditation for six years (2021-22 to 2026-27). Civil, EEE and ECE have been given three years of accreditation. SRM Institute of Science and Technology has successfully been rated by QS with 5 stars for online teaching.





QS has also awarded 4-star rating for the institution and 5-star rating for teaching, employability, innovation and social responsibility. QS Stars is a rating system that provides ratings to universities & institutions based on programme strength, facilities and among others.





Speaking on the latest developments, Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr C Muthamizhchelvan said, “This is a significant achievement in continuation of providing quality education to students. Our academic excellence, research and innovation, internships and placements have enabled us to get the NBA accreditation.” He has also urged students and faculty to continue to excel in all areas, with more focus on research on energy, water, environment and healthcare which are very much needed to sustain life.





SRMIST expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders - students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, employers, and industry partners for these recognitions.