4 Chennai students selected as Swasth Bharat Tech Champs

Chennai :





The programme saw participation from more than 10,700 students from 700+ cities and towns in India. The top 50 winners explored ideas ranging from waste management, COVID-19 care and vaccination, community and personal health and hygiene, personal health and hygiene, mental health and menstruation. These 50 winners were recognised and awarded a scholarship of Rs 50,000 each by Reckitt with the opportunity to engage with Superstar Amitabh Bachchan live on Dettol and NDTV’s Swasth Bharat Sampann Bharat Telethon.

The four winners, include Sadana Avinash (14 years), Srikrishna TK (9 years), Adithya Srinivasan (14 years) and S Ramasubramanian (17 years) who have created apps with an aim to help India become healthy and hygienic.