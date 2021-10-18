CoP Jiwal discharged from hospital

Chennai :

Following his hospitalisation, the State head of the police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu, has been supervising Chennai city affairs since Thursday night.





Shankar Jiwal was taken to hospital from his office in Veppery on Thursday evening.





Shankar Jiwal, a 1990 batch IPS officer, was appointed as Chennai Police Commissioner immediately after DMK came back to power in the recent assembly election.



