CoP Jiwal discharged from hospital

Shankar Jiwal, Chennai City Commissioner of Police, was discharged on Sunday evening from the hospital where he was admitted with chest pain on Thursday. A medical bulletin from the hospital on Sunday said the Commissioner is stable and would be able to resume his regular work soon.

Following his hospitalisation, the State head of the police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu, has been supervising Chennai city affairs since Thursday night.

Shankar Jiwal was taken to hospital from his office in Veppery on Thursday evening.

Shankar Jiwal, a 1990 batch IPS officer, was appointed as Chennai Police Commissioner immediately after DMK came back to power in the recent assembly election.

