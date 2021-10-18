B Tech student falls to death from 8th floor of apartment

Chennai :

The deceased J Naveenkumar of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was a final-year student of biomedical engineering at a deemed university in Thandalam, said police. He stayed with friends at a multi-storied apartment in Sembarambakkam.





On Saturday night, Naveenkuamr stepped out to celebrate a friend’s birthday in another flat in the same building and returned to his room around 12.30 am. However, since the door was locked from inside, he decided to gain entry from the backside by jumping from the nearby balcony.





However, he failed in his attempt and fell from a height of at least 100 feet, dying on the spot. Nazarethpet police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A probe revealed that Naveenkumar was under the influence of alcohol.