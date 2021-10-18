BJP leader arrested for hate tweets

Chennai :

“In the last two months, he has posted 18 tweets which are in the nature of hurting religious sentiments of different faiths,” said police. He was arrested based on a complaint from Gopinath, an advocate from Tondiarpet. The cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch registered a case and a special team arrested him on Saturday night. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.





This is not the first time Kalyanaraman has courted arrest for his remarks again other religions. In January, he was arrested for his comment on Islam and Prophet Mohammed during a rally in Coimbatore and was detained under the Goondas Act for the same. However, he was released in June after the court struck down the Goondas Act. In 2016 itself, Kalyanaraman was arrested for similar comments.



