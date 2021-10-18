Ayanavaram, Purasaiwalkam traffic to be rerouted from tomorrow

Chennai :

Traffic on Purasaiwalkam High Road from Millers Road Junction to Kelly’s Junction will be made one way and there will be no diversion for the vehicles coming from Millers Road towards Kelly’s Junction.





Vehicles on Millers Road coming from Dr Alagappa Road and Ponniamman Koil Junction would not be allowed to take left at Ranganathan Avenue Junction towards Ranganathan Avenue. Instead, they should proceed straight on Millers Road and reach their destination via Millers Road-left -Purasaiwalkam High Road - Kelly’s Jn and proceed.





Motorcycles and LMVs on Medavakkam Tank Road coming from Ayanavaram and intending towards Purasaiwalkam High Road should take a right turn at Kelly’s junction and reach their destination via Kelly’s Road, Ranganathan Avenue and Millers Road.





Whereas, MTC buses and other heavy vehicles on Medavakkam Tank Road from Ayanavaram, bound for Purasaiwalkam High Road, should take right turn at Kelly’s jn and reach their destination via Balfour Road-left turn-Orms Road–left turn–Millers Road.





Similarly, traffic flow has been altered at Ayanavaram on Anderson Road from RTO Junction to Anderson Street Junction. The changes coming into effect from Tuesday will be in force for six months.





Traffic on Anderson Road from RTO Office junction to Constable Road Junction will be made one way with entry only from Konnur High Road Junction to Constable Road Junction. Traffic on Pilkington Road from Konnur High Road junction to Constable Road Junction will also be made one way.



