City breathes easy but flyover work in Velachery ups pollution

Chennai :

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality levels in the city were mostly within the permissible limits of 100 microgram/m3. While the PM 2.5 level in Arumbakkam was 38 microgram/m3, Kodungaiyur marked 41 microgram/m3; Perungudi, 37 microgram/m3; and Royapuram, 52 microgram/m3.





The construction of the flyover is expected to be completed by the end of the year and the work is in full swing. With the construction contributing to the dust built up in the area, the current PM 2.5 value at Velachery is at 70 microgram/m3.





A senior Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official said, “The air quality level in the city, which is within the permissible limits. In Velachery, due to vehicle movement and the flyover construction, the pollution level has increased to 70 microgram/m3.”





Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was not available on TNPCB’s official website for the past week. Officials cited server problem as the reason.



