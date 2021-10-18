ICMR-NIE to train workforce at School of Public Health

Chennai :

The new infrastructure is going to be built on one and half-acre land adjacent to the existing premises of ICMR-NIE at Ayappakkam, Chennai. The new facility, the foundation stone for which was recently laid by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, is expected to be ready by early next year.





The ICMR School of Public Health will train 150 mid-level public health professionals over the next three years. The training programme, which would support the ongoing public health capacity programmes of ICMR-NIE, would focus on states that do not have adequate trained work force.





The institute has been conducting field epidemiology training programmes (FETPs) to strengthen public health workforce. As part of this, 90 public health professionals from TN were trained. The trainees would also learn public health skills by responding to public health emergencies such as disasters and outbreaks, evaluating how health programmes work and doing epidemiologic studies to identify solutions to priority public health problems in the State.





“The trainees have worked during the pandemic and contributed to the healthcare infrastructure in the State,” a senior official at ICMR-NIE said.



