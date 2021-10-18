Kodungaiyur dump yard reclamation likely to be delayed further

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation sources, the project would be streamlined and funded by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL). “Request for proposal (RfP) was floated in September, inviting the private consultants to prepare a feasibility report. However, the RfP elicited a poor response,” a source said.





The source added that TNUIFSL has floated a fresh RfP (second call) a few days ago. As per the documents, private consultants can submit their proposals up to November 15.





Kodungaiyur reclamation will be the fifth such landfill reclamation project in the city as the civic body has already completed bio-mining in the Pallikaranai dump yard and works are ongoing in Sathangadu and Athipattu dumping yards. A few days ago, the bio-mining works kick-started at Perungudi dumping yard.





Under the bio-mining project, waste will be segregated as recyclable waste, non-recyclable and organic matter and sold out to industries that require these products for fuel or recycling. “There are several methods to reclaim a landfill. Whether bio-mining method should be used or not will be finalised only after the preparation of feasibility report,” the source said.





Kodungaiyur dumping yard in north Chennai spreads over 157.5 acres and waste has been dumped at the site for more than 30 years. On average, 2,000 to 2,200 tonnes of waste are dumped at the site every day. The dumping yard has an estimated volume of 64.01 lakh cubic meters of legacy waste.



