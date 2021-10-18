156 of 1,218 fresh COVID cases from Chennai

Chennai :

The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.9 per cent after 1,30,251 persons were tested for the infection on Saturday. The TPR in Chennai stood at 0.8 per cent.





Tamil Nadu notified 15 deaths due to COVID on Sunday, which took the toll in the State to 35,899 till now. Coimbatore notified four deaths, the highest in Tamil Nadu.





The daily bulletin from the Health Department on Sunday said 1,411 persons were declared recovered, taking total recoveries to 26,36,379. This leaves 14,814 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,27,843 persons were tested for the infection, the bulletin added.



